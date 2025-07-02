Ioannis D. Sarakakis, New President of the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce

In his remarks, Ioannis D. Sarakakis, succeeding the former President, Nikolaos Bakatsello, and following the successful tenure of the previous Chamber administration, said: “Together, building on our strong legacy, we will lead the Chamber into the future with unity, vision, and commitment to reform. We will highlight U.S.-Greece cooperation and help modernize our economy by improving productivity, accelerating the adoption of new technologies, and attracting strategic investment.”

At the same time, addressing the employees of the Saracakis Group of Companies and Kinsen, he added: “This is a great honor, not only personally, but also for all of us. The good reputation of our organization, which we have built over 103 years with consistency, integrity and responsibility, has contributed substantially to this election. Most importantly, that reputation is the result of the daily efforts of all of you. Every one of you, through your dedication, professionalism, and ethics, has been instrumental in achieving this recognition. I sincerely thank you.

As I take on this new role, I do so with pride in all that we stand for. I am confident that together we will continue to lead by example in business, in public life and our overall contributions to society.”

Elected to the new Executive Committee of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce are: Lambrina Barbetaki, AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, 1st Vice President; Vassilis Kafatos, Deloitte, B Vice President; Ioannis Kyriakides, Kyriakides Georgopoulos Law Firm, Secretary General; Chrysos Kavounidis, Boston Consulting Group, Treasurer; and members: Shiana Kyriakou, ISO Hellas; Panos Pitsillidis, Johnson & Johnson MedTech; Kyriakos Sabatakakis, Accenture; and Antonis Tsiboukis, CISCO Systems Hellas.

In detail, the members of the new Board of Directors are: Alexandros Angelopoulos, Aldemar Resorts, Kostas Andriossopoulos, AKUO Energy Greece, Nikolaos Vassiliou, Bright Special Lighting, Sophie Daskalaki-Mytilineou, METLEN Energy & Metals, Yannis Enepekidis, Effectus Government Relations and Strategic Communications, Sofia Efraimoglou Kounenaki, Foundation of the Hellenic World, Claudia Karidi, The American College of Greece, Michael Kasimiotis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Alexandros Kostopoulos, Foresight Strategy & Communications, Spyridon Manolopoulos, Space Hellas, Giorgos Margonis, Papastratos, Panagiotis Bernitsas, Bernitsas Law Firm, Litsa Panagiotopoulou, E.VI.A. Intelligent Performance, Georgios Papadimitriou, EY Greece, Zacharias Ragousis, Pfizer Hellas and Ioannis Stavropopoulos, Stavropooulos & Partners Law Office.

