Michalis Demetriades – Eugenides: Why Greek shipping does not attract the new generations

The Greek shipping industry, one of the most crucial pillars of island cohesion and the national economy, is currently facing a silent yet perilous crisis: a shortage of young seafarers. Officers, especially engineers, are increasingly hard to find, while the general reluctance of young people to pursue maritime careers threatens the renewal of the industry’s human resources.

Despite technological advancements, improved maritime studies, and the significant contribution of shipping to GDP and employment, the interest of the younger generation in the sea is declining. Fewer and fewer young people see seafaring as a career option, while islands with a traditional maritime tradition are seeing their participation rates in the industry collapse.

Michalis Dimitriadis-Eugenides, CEO of Aegean Sea Lines, in his statement at the 2nd Chios International Shipping Summit, organized by the Department of Shipping and Business Services of the University of the Aegean, International Maritime Conference of Chios, raised the issue in a key and multi-dimensional way. It analysed the deeper causes behind the drain of human resources, the changing professional patterns of young people, as well as the educational and social pathologies that contribute to the shrinking of the country’s maritime base.

His statement was not limited to observations. Rather, he highlighted concrete solutions – from strengthening incentives to the radical reintegration of seamanship into the educational and social culture – to reverse the trend. The bottom line is simple but compelling: without people, ships do not sail. And without ships, islands are cut off.

More specifically, Mr Demetriadis-Eugenides highlighted several factors that have led to the phenomenon of declining interest among young people in careers at sea, especially in shipping:

– Industrial Competition: Conventional coastal shipping vessels are systematically losing staff, especially engineers, to high-speed vessels or yachts, which often offer better conditions or higher pay.

– Demanding Working Conditions: Despite now competitive pay, the demands of the profession, especially on lower crews, discourage young people. This phenomenon not only affects the shipping industry but also the entire shipping industry.

– Shifting Occupational Preferences: Many young people are turning to stable, land-based jobs in sectors such as technology or finance, preferring hours and stability rather than lower pay.

– Loss of Local Seafarers: Eugenides referred to his island, Sifnos, where once up to 450 seafarers were active at the same time, while today the number has been reduced to 10-15. The development of tourism and easier connections with mainland Greece have contributed to this change.

– Lack of Early Contact with Shipping: Shipping is absent from the school curriculum, and even the related information campaigns on social media often present an idealized picture.

According to IOBE data, shipping accounts for 5.4% of GDP (€11.8 billion in 2023) and supports 318,000 jobs (6.9% of total employment). In island regions, this figure soars: in the South Aegean Region and the Ionian Islands, up to one-third of local GDP and employment depend on shipping.

Typically, in 2022, 86% of packaged goods to the islands were transported by sea. In some regions, up to 40% of local employment is directly or indirectly related to shipping.

The proposals

Michael Dimitriadis – Eugenides put forward specific proposals to reverse the negative climate:

– Targeted Incentives: Subsidies for first employment, reductions in insurance contributions, and additional benefits for young seafarers.

– Realistic promotion of the profession: Information campaigns should reflect both the opportunities and challenges of the seafaring profession. Shipping is not just a job; it is a key national infrastructure.

– Educational Integration: Port visits, programs in schools, and presentations by experienced seafarers could awaken interest early on.

– Internships & Apprenticeships: Strengthen the cooperation of shipping companies with academies and educational institutions for meaningful on-board experience.

– Low Crew Flexibility: targeted release of manning requirements, e.g., in the Adriatic, to free up domestic manpower for inland shipping.

The second important section of Michael Dimitriadis-Eugenides’ intervention concerned the effectiveness of maritime education and the transfer of knowledge into practice.

The problems today

– Theory-practice gap: Although modern programmes offer a high level of knowledge through simulators and digital tools, there is often a disconnection from the daily operational reality on board.

– Lack of continuity and guidance: without systematic support and feedback from senior managers, new knowledge is not effectively applied. Work pressure and negative culture can act as a hindrance.

– Particular Sector Requirements: In high-risk sectors such as tankers, the demands for continued professionalism are more intense. Many companies have adopted “learning cycles” where incidents are used as learning opportunities.

Suggestions for improvement

-Directed Guidance: Establish formal mentoring roles for senior officers for support and transfer of experience.

– Ongoing Evaluation: Regular feedback not only on theoretical knowledge but also on operational performance.

– Training with Reality Scenarios: Using incidents and daily challenges of each ship and company for experiential learning.

– Cultivating a Learning Culture: an environment of encouragement rather than punishment. Safety and confidence are critical to the application of knowledge.

– Integrating Technology in moderation: Digital tools and connectivity can enhance education, but must be accompanied by enhancing social cohesion on board and avoiding social isolation.

Michael Dimitriadis-Eugenides’ views shed light on the complex reality facing Greek shipping and maritime education. He is not just talking about numbers and policies, but about a generation that is moving away from the sea and a sector that is the foundation of island Greece. If shipping wants to attract young people again, it must reconnect with its roots and at the same time renew its look towards the future.

