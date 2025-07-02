sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-with-the-ultimate-9-out-of-9-in-tokyo,-japan

A major distinction of great prestige for a Greek olive producer with nine (9) top awards was noted in Japan, for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, at the renowned international olive oil competition of Japan, JAPAN Olive Oil Prize 2025.

Held in Tokyo, from June 9 to 18, 2025, this international competition is considered one of the most professional olive oil competitions in the world because it applies very strict evaluation standards, based on the tasting methods set by the International Olive Council.

It is ranked in the top places of the EVOOWR World Ranking and the tasting of olive oils at the JAPAN Olive Oil Prize is carried out by expert panel tasters of international prestige, with the method of blind tasting.

For 2025, 578 olive oils from 28 olive-producing countries participated, such as Spain, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Tunisia, USA, Turkey, Israel and more, with a very high level of quality.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored with nine (9) awards for the nine (9) extra virgin and gourmet olive oils that participated in the international competition of Japan, with a percentage of 100%, specifically:

With 2 gold and 7 silver awards but also scores reaching 95%, they classified in the Best Olive Oils JOOP 2025.

In particular, the major awards for the organic gourmet olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in Tokyo, Japan for 2025 are:

TREASURE Blend evoo – GOLD Award

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo – GOLD Award

FYLLIKON First Harvest – SILVER Award

AGOURELAIO Early Harvest – SILVER Award

PLUS HEALTH GREEN EVOO – SILVER Award

PLUS HEALTH BLUE EVOO – SILVER Award

MAJESTIC Blend evoo – SILVER Award

Flavored Gourmet ENIGMA – SILVER Award

ENSTAGMA Saffron & Sage evoo – SILVER Award

These awards in Tokyo, Japan for 2025, are another great distinction for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms from Sparta Laconia because, based on the evaluations by the specialized judges – tasters, these innovative and limited production olive oils stood out and were recognized once again in an international level.

These 9 major awards at the Japan Olive Oil Prize 2025, complete the unique number of 1.159 international awards for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, an evolving world record number.

It is a special honor for us when our organic, Single Estate olive products are recognized by experts in the most important global competitions for their high quality, for the innovation in their production, their unique taste and their wonderful combinations, while at the same time being in the top olive oils worldwide.

- Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms with the ultimate 9 out of 9 in Tokyo, Japan appeared first on ProtoThema English.