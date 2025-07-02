unemployment:-down-to-7.9%-in-may

The unemployment rate in the country fell to 7.9% in May this year, down from an upwardly revised 10.5% in May 2024 and 8.3% in April 2025. Unemployed persons totaled 370,369, down 128,709 from May 2024 (25.8%) and down 19,260 from April 2025 (4.9%).

For women the unemployment rate rose to 9.8% from 13.7% in May last year and for men to 6.2% from 7.9%.

By major age groups, in the 15- 24 age group the unemployment rate rose to 19.9% from 25.2% in May 2024 and in the 25- 74 age group to 7.1% from 9.6%.

Also according to the ELSTAT‘s labour force survey, the number of employed persons reached 4,346,499, an increase of 86,787 compared to May 2024 (2%) and 30,268 compared to April 2025 (0.7%).

While, persons under 75 years of age who are not included in the labor force, or “persons outside the labor force” (i.e., persons neither working nor looking for work), totaled 3,036,385 persons, an increase of 14,438 persons compared to May 2024 (0.5%) and a decrease of 13,363 persons compared to April 2025 (0.4%).

