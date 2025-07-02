Yield on Greek 3-month Treasury Bills falls to 1.7%

The yield on the new series of 3-month Greek government treasury bills has decreased, dropping to 1.7% from 1.85% in the previous auction.

In today’s auction conducted by the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) for 13-week treasury bills worth €500 million, the yield was set at 1.70%. The auction attracted total bids of €1.266 billion, oversubscribing the target amount by 2.53 times.

The auction was held through the Primary Dealers, with the settlement date set for Friday, July 4, 2025.

Accepted bids included both competitive offers up to the auctioned amount and non-competitive bids of €100 million.

No additional non-competitive bids will be accepted on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

