who-will-see-an-increase-in-holiday-pay-this-year

Increased holiday pay will be given to private sector workers who are paid the minimum wage, as from 1 April 2025, the minimum wage will be 880 euros gross, compared to 830 euros gross previously.

Thus, based on the new data, the holiday allowance is calculated at 589.41 euros (up from 556.05 euros).

How is the amount calculated

According to the legislation, the holiday allowance is calculated on the basis of the working time, and during the annual leave, the dismissal of the employee is prohibited.

The holiday allowance is equal to the total of the regular ordinary salary paid during the leave.

It may not exceed 15 days’ pay for those paid on a monthly salary and 13 days’ pay for those paid on a per diem or unit, or per rate, or otherwise.

An employee is entitled to receive one-half of a monthly salary if paid by salary and 15 days’ pay if paid by per diem.

The holiday allowance is paid in advance, either in full at the time of the holiday or in instalments with the salary.

Follow the links below to calculate your leave according to employment type:

If the employer does not grant the leave requested by the employee, the employer must pay the wages for the leave time plus 100%.

Employees can calculate the amount to which they are entitled through the online application of the CPEA (click here).

