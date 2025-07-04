Athens Stock Exchange rises for the second week in a row – It consolidates above 1,900 points

The Greek stock market moved at a low tempo today, digesting 15-year highs (April 2010) of 1,900 points. Today’s session has been up and down, with sellers initially having the upper hand. However, the scene changed shortly before 3:00 p.m., resulting in the General Index remaining in an uptrend for a fourth consecutive day, extending its multi-year record.

Specifically, in Friday’s (4/7) session, the GC gained 2.85 points or +0.15% to close at 1,918.09 points, with a daily high of 1,922.16 points and a daily low of 1,907.12 points. The next milestone is located on 21 April 2010 and 1,936.43 points. Meanwhile, the HA completed its second consecutive week of gains, which amounted to +2.19%. Since the start of 2025, it is up by +30.51%.

Banks took a short break in their “explosive” rally, with the sectoral index nevertheless remaining on the edge of 2,000 points, a 10-year high (November 2015). In high capitalization, PPC closed above EUR 14 for the first time since last March, approaching this year’s highs. Meanwhile, Jumbo topped EUR 30 for the first time on record. Coca-Cola HBC recorded a strong rise for the second consecutive session. In the mid-cap sector, port shares (PPA and PPA) jumped, while Kri Kri was also on the way up, approaching the historical record of 19 euros.

The stock exchange changes track

“The Athens stock market is now operating on the assumption that it will be upgraded either through Euronext or other international shake-ups,” the dark room column aptly reports, with “internationalised” stocks attracting the attention and capital of major investment houses.

An indication that the domestic market is changing track is the fact that trading activity is maintaining high levels, with the 100-day moving average exceeding 200 million euros. Today turnover was a bit more subdued, but close enough to the average, as Wall Street remained closed due to the Independence Day holiday and thus a significant portion of investors were absent.

Overseas traders appear concerned as Donald Trump has started sending letters to those trading partners who have not reached a deal with the US ahead of the July 9 deadline for doing so. According to the letters, the countries involved will pay tariffs ranging from 10% to 70% with an effective date of August 1.

Without the right to receive the dividend of a gross amount of EUR 0.25 per share (equivalent to EUR 2.625 million), Mevaco was negotiating. The net dividend amounts to EUR 0.2375 per share. Payment of the dividend will start on Thursday, 10 July. In addition, trading of 177,500 new Fais Group shares began today.

Wall Street closed – Euro markets in the red

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq remained on a record track for the third consecutive day on Wall Street, closing at 6,279 and 20,601 points, respectively. The week ended with gains for the major indices as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained +1.7% and the Dow Jones gained +2.4%. It should be noted that the US market operated on a semi-holiday yesterday and remained closed today in observance of Independence Day.

European stock markets are down as investors weigh the escalating rhetoric on US tariffs ahead of the July 9 deadline for their imposition. Trading volume is down due to the Wall Street holiday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 retreats -0.5% to 541 points and the major indices of the Old Continent fall in the vicinity of -0.4% to -0.8%. Spain’s IBEX 35 is lower by -1.3%. Asian markets closed in mixed territory, with the Kospi index in South Korea posting losses of -2%.

