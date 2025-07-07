Antipollution Egypt broke the barrier of 1,000 ships served

A major milestone was achieved by Antipollution Egypt, as within just 53 days of its launch, it managed to service more than 1,000 ships without any incidents whatsoever. This development highlights the company’s pivotal role in sustainable maritime management and confirms the success of its strategic partnership with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

Antipollution Egypt commenced operations on 14 May 2025 and, since then, has been providing Port Reception Facility (PRF) services daily, strictly adhering to the IMO and MARPOL Convention standards, including MEPC 295(71), MEPC 201(62), MEPC 314(74), and MEPC 360(79) regulations.

The efficient operation relied on 70 skilled staff and 220 trained associates, who ensured flawless execution of work, with a focus on safety, environmental compliance, and innovation.

The range of vessels serviced demonstrates the dynamics of Antipollution Egypt, as a total of:

324 Oil Tankers

213 Bulk Carriers

175 General Tankers 175 Tankers

116 Container Ships

110 Freighter Ships

31 Other types of ships

18 Chemical Tankers

17 Ro-Ro 17 Ro-Ro

2 Passenger cars

Special mention is made of the giant ships in the French-owned CMA CGM fleet, such as the CMA CGM ADONIS, OSIRIS and HERMES, as well as the service of the cruise ship AROYA.

Customer satisfaction is reflected in the positive ratings for speed, transparency, and cooperation with local agents. In addition, the company has already launched a pilot awareness campaign for onboard waste sorting, in alignment with Annex V of MARPOL.

Vyron Vassiliadis, Chairman of V Group, said: “This milestone is not just about numbers. It is about laying the foundation for a new, global standard for sustainable shipping management – people-centric, regulation-driven, and innovation-driven.”

The historic moment of servicing the 1,000th ship, which was authorized, was recorded on July 5, 2025, further strengthening the company’s ties with the international shipping community.

With consistency, knowledge, and expertise as assets, Antipollution Egypt continues to set new standards in protecting the marine environment and serving the international shipping community.

