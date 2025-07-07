Stournaras: ‘Let’s move ahead with the completion of the Banking Union and the deepening of the Capital Markets Union’

The Evolving Role of Central Banks in a Changing World: A European Perspective

In his recent remarks at a high-level panel discussion, a senior European central banker offered a comprehensive reflection on the evolution of central banking over the past five decades, emphasizing how shifting global dynamics and crises have reshaped monetary policy, institutional mandates, and strategic priorities.

I. The Transformation of Monetary Policy and Central Banking

Quoting Heraclitus—”everything flows, nothing remains still”—the speaker underscored that this ancient observation holds true even for central banking. Just a few decades ago, monetary policy was widely seen, even by central bankers themselves, as a limited tool. A notable example was Arthur Burns, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve during the 1970s, who maintained an accommodative stance despite rising inflation. Influenced in part by political pressures, Burns prioritized low unemployment over price stability, relying instead on wage and price controls. This misjudgment contributed to the era of “Great Inflation,” marked by high inflation and unemployment.

In contrast, central banks in Germany and Switzerland responded to the oil shocks of the 1970s with tighter monetary policy, and their economies fared significantly better. The key lesson? Central banks must focus resolutely on inflation control to avoid the destructive cycle of stagflation.

Today, no central banker doubts that price stability demands firm and sometimes difficult decisions, even when inflation arises from supply shocks, such as those witnessed after the pandemic. Over time, the understanding of what central banks can and cannot do has matured significantly.

II. Evolving Mandates: From Price Stability to Financial Resilience

One major evolution in recent decades has been the elevation of price stability to a central bank’s core objective, supported by institutional independence—a powerful combination proven to enhance policy credibility.

The European Central Bank (ECB) stands as a prime example: an independent institution with a treaty-based mandate to maintain price stability. Yet, mandates have expanded. The Global Financial Crisis exposed deep structural flaws in financial systems, prompting central banks to assume macroprudential responsibilities aimed at preventing systemic risks. In the euro area, this led to the historic creation of the Banking Union, granting the ECB direct supervisory authority over significant institutions.

More recently, the inflation surge following the pandemic—and broader structural shifts—have reignited debate over whether existing mandates, instruments, and operational frameworks remain fit for purpose in a more volatile global environment. Should central banks integrate additional goals, such as climate or digital transformation, without compromising their core mission?

III. The ECB’s Strategy: A Steady Anchor Amidst Uncertainty

Turning to the ECB, the speaker emphasized that its mandate is firmly enshrined in EU law. Why is this crucial? Because deviations from price stability have historically inflicted long-lasting economic damage. At the heart of the ECB’s monetary policy strategy is a clear and symmetrical 2% medium-term inflation target, formalized in 2021 to enhance transparency and anchor expectations.

From 1999 until the shocks of the early 2020s, the ECB consistently kept inflation near this target, bolstering its credibility. This trust allowed the Bank to respond decisively when inflation spiked, helping guide the euro area economy to a soft landing.

But why not target 0% inflation? A moderate positive target provides flexibility to lower interest rates when needed and serves as a buffer against deflation risks. It also addresses nominal rigidities and potential measurement biases.

Some have proposed raising the target above 2%. While theoretically plausible, such moves risk undermining central bank credibility. Frequent adjustments can destabilize inflation expectations, making monetary policy less effective.

The ECB’s medium-term focus adds further flexibility, recognizing the long and variable lags in policy transmission. It enables the Bank to look beyond short-term, supply-driven inflation fluctuations and avoid destabilizing overreactions.

Granular data analysis is becoming increasingly essential, as price dynamics often diverge across sectors. The ECB monitors a wide range of headline and core inflation indicators to capture these subtleties and ensure smooth policy transmission across all member states, each with distinct financial structures and economic conditions.

IV. A New Era: Rethinking the Central Bank’s Role

Addressing the broader challenges facing the euro area, the speaker highlighted a fragmented financial landscape, persistent geopolitical tensions, energy vulnerabilities, climate risks, and a productivity gap with major global peers. While these are primarily governmental responsibilities, central banks play a vital supporting role by safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

With inflation moderating, the ECB has been able to ease its monetary stance, improving financing conditions and stimulating much-needed investment in a time of great uncertainty. Within its mandate, the ECB has also taken the lead on integrating climate-related considerations into its risk framework, supervisory practices, and collateral policies—recognizing the systemic implications of environmental risks.

Still, central banks cannot singlehandedly transform Europe’s economic landscape. Hence, the ECB continues to advocate for further integration of the euro area’s financial architecture.

V. Completing the Financial Union: A Strategic Imperative

To unlock investment at the scale needed for sustainable growth, Europe must complete the Banking Union and deepen the Capital Markets Union. A fully realized “Savings and Investment Union” would help channel household savings into productive ventures—particularly in priority areas such as energy, defense, and innovation.

Greater integration would also strengthen the euro’s international role—not only yielding benefits as a global reserve currency, but also demanding increased responsibility in a fragmented world. The ECB is actively preparing for the digital euro, a project that could boost efficiency, resilience, and monetary sovereignty in the digital age.

However, a key institutional gap remains: the ECB operates without a common fiscal counterpart. The euro area’s current architecture limits the effectiveness of monetary policy, especially in times of asymmetric shocks or shared strategic challenges.

The ECB—and central banking more broadly—stands at a crossroads. While the core mission of price stability endures, the environment in which central banks operate has become far more complex. By adapting strategy, reinforcing credibility, and supporting deeper financial integration, central banks can continue to serve as anchors of stability in an unpredictable world.

Yet as the speaker made clear, safeguarding Europe’s prosperity and resilience ultimately requires joint action—monetary, fiscal, and structural. Only through collective effort can Europe meet the challenges of the future with confidence and cohesion.

Stournaras: 'Let's move ahead with the completion of the Banking Union and the deepening of the Capital Markets Union'