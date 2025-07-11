Melina Travlos: The protection of freedom of navigation is everyone’s duty

In a period marked by tension and heightened risks for global shipping, the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS), Melina Travlos, issued a statement expressing her deep sorrow over the recent loss of seafarers and the attacks on commercial ships, emphasizing that protecting the freedom of navigation is a shared responsibility.

Below is the full statement by the UGS President:

“We express our deep sorrow for the loss of seafarers in the line of duty, as well as for the attacks on vessels that support the smooth operation of the global supply chain. The targeting of shipping — economically, politically, and operationally — undermines international security and the prosperity of people worldwide. The protection of the freedom of navigation is a duty for all of us, as it forms the foundation of peace, stability, and humanitarianism. The seas must remain free and safe.”

