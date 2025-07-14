A new technical milestone – described as the most important so far – in the operation of the Crete-Attica electrical interconnection was achieved on Saturday with the transfer of 500 MW of power from Attica to Crete.

According to relevant sources at ADMIE and its subsidiary Ariadne Interconnection, which is developing the project, the maximum power that each of the two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables can support was achieved with the electrical loads transferred through the new interconnection, as envisaged in the planning of the power transfer tests. The proper operation of the Conversion Station equipment under demanding heat wave conditions was also confirmed.

This was preceded at the end of June by the successful transfer of 320 MW of loads from Crete to Attica, in the context of which it was established that the electrical interconnection responds perfectly to the power flow in both directions.

“The largest electricity transmission project built to date in Greece, from this summer, contributes to the energy shielding of Crete, directly upgrading its tourist product,” the same sources stress, adding:

“In combination with the existing interconnection between Crete and the Peloponnese, the new interconnection, via Attica, will henceforth offer multiple social, economic and environmental benefits for the island’s residents as well as for the whole country.”

The electricity interconnection between Crete and Attica was implemented with co-financing from the YMEPEPAA Operational Programme (NSRF 2014-2020) and from the “Environment and Climate Change” of NSRF2021-2027 up to the amount of 535.5 million euros.

- 500MW of electricity from Attica to Crete with the new large interconnection appeared first on ProtoThema English.