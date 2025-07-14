mytilineos:-the-existential-crisis-in-europe-is-here

A fresh attack on the EU has been launched by Metlen Energy & Metals’ chairman and CEO, Metlen Energy & Metals’ Mytilineos, in response to the European Commission’s stance on the 30% tariffs imposed by the US.

In a post on LinkedIn, he speaks of an existential crisis in Europe, while stressing, among other things, that “the helmsmen of European politics seem to no longer recognize reality.”

According to Mytilineos, “the first thing Europe must do immediately is to negotiate urgently and effectively a new trade agreement with the US, with which it maintains a serious trade surplus, avoiding escalation and hollow threats.”

“The second is to adopt the Draghi-Letta proposals to boost competitiveness and establish a truly common, efficient market, rather than inventing new ways to burden business,” the Metlen president and CEO added.

