“Green light” for 4 new strategic investments of €290 million in industry and tourism by the Interministerial Committee

Four new investments with a budget of €290 million in industry and tourism have been approved by the Departmental Committee for Strategic Investments, convened by Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

The investments approved by DESE are expected to create 316 new jobs.

Specifically, the investment projects approved are as follows:

– Increasing the capacity of the yoghurt and ice cream production units of the dairy industry “Kri Kri” with the distinctive title “Greek Yogurt Dynamo“, with a budget of €52.2 million, aiming to improve efficiency and sustainable development. They include the introduction of innovative technologies, installation of modern machinery, automated encapsulation lines, new storage tanks and pasteurization machines, as well as the introduction of equipment cleaning technologies, upgrading of electrical and refrigeration systems.

– Expansion of the production capacity of an existing unit of Fulgor – Hellenic Electric Cable Company S.A.. in Sousaki, Corinth, with a budget of EUR 76.49 million. The aim is to increase the production capacity and expand the production of ultra-high voltage submarine cables by 200 km/year, through the construction of new facilities and the supply of new mechanical equipment.

– Construction of an integrated tourism development under the title “PHAEA – South Crete: Integrated Tourism Development Plan” of the company Myrina Village Touristic and Hotel Enterprises Monopersonal S.A., at the location “Skouros”, on the south coast of the Municipality of Viannos, in Heraklion, Crete, with a budget of EUR 121.11 million. The complex will include 140 rooms and 30 tourist residences.

– Construction of an energy self-sufficient tourist development called Diaporos Green Retreat at the location “Korakia” on the Diaporos island in Halkidiki, with a budget of €41.7 million. The complex will include 13 ground-floor rooms – villas and 13 two-storey stand-alone bungalows (76 rooms in total), which will be combined with a main building.

It was the fourth meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee for Strategic Investments for 2025. It was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, the Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, the Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Charis Theocharis, Secretary General of Private Investment Stellina Siarapi and the CEO of Enterprise Greece Marinos Giannopoulos.

