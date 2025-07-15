Nikos Tsakos: Greek shipowners love their country but are not dependent on it

“Greeks love their country, but they are not dependent on it. On the contrary, we are flexible, and I believe that is the best way forward—to see the world as a field of unlimited opportunities.”

With these words, Dr. Nikos Tsakos, CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation, sums up a philosophy that reflects not only his own company but the entire Greek shipping community: deep patriotism without attachment; global reach with firm roots.

He even used a Shakespearean idiom—“having the world as your oyster”—to express, in a loosely translated Greek version, the phrase: “the world is full of opportunities—you can go anywhere and achieve anything you want.” The oyster symbolizes something that can be opened to reveal a pearl—something precious waiting to be conquered.

His statement, included in the annual Lloyd’s List report, supports the broader narrative of Greek shipping as a leading force on the global stage, even during times of geopolitical and economic turmoil.

Key Insights from the Report:

Greek shipowners maintain the largest commercial fleet in the world in terms of transport capacity. 10% of global seaborne trade (measured in ton-miles) is carried by Greek-owned vessels.

In the LNG sector, the share rises to 27%. In the first four months of 2025, Greek shipowners placed 65 new ship orders (ranking second globally after China): 49% of these orders were for tankers

43% for containerships

67% of all orders went to South Korean shipyards, signaling reduced dependence on China Green Technology Adoption: 7.3% of the Greek-owned fleet is LNG-fuel capable (compared to 6.4% globally)

of the Greek-owned fleet is (compared to globally) 43% of vessels are equipped with energy-saving technologies (global average: 39% )

of vessels are equipped with (global average: ) 66% of new Greek tankers will be fitted with scrubbers (vs. 57% globally) Contribution to the Greek Economy: $14 billion in annual inflows

in annual inflows $1.5 billion in annual investments in other sectors

in annual investments in other sectors 150,000 jobs in the broader maritime sector

in the broader maritime sector Shipping salaries are three times the national average

Despite geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and national retrenchments, Greek shipping remains resilient. “Geopolitical crises create new opportunities,” say leading shipowners. Nikos Tsakos, as founder and CEO of TEN (Tsakos Energy Navigation), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, stated that he fully complies with all rules and sanctions, but emphasized:

“Our preference is for a peaceful world where trade can flow without disruption.”

The “Shaping the Future of Shipping” summit held in Athens gathered industry leaders to discuss strategies in the face of global mega-transformations. Melina Travlos, president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, emphasized:

“Shipping is not just an industry. It is a public good.”

