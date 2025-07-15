Support for the Greek shipbuilding industry from Panagiotis and George Angelopoulos

After 16 years, Arcadia Shipmanagement chooses Skaramangas Shipyards for the dry-docking of the aframax tanker Aegean Harmony, sending a strong message of confidence in the Greek shipbuilding industry and local expertise.

The return of Arcadia Shipmanagement to Greek shipyards—specifically, the dry-docking of Aegean Harmony at Skaramangas—marks a powerful gesture of support for the domestic shipbuilding industry by Panagiotis and George Angelopoulos.

The tanker successfully completed its scheduled maintenance and required inspections for the renewal of seaworthiness certificates between June 23 and July 5, 2025, at Skaramangas Shipyards.

This decision signifies Arcadia Shipmanagement’s first return to Greek shipyards in 16 years, confirming the Angelopoulos brothers’ active support for the Greek shipbuilding sector.

Aegean Harmony is the first aframax-type tanker flying the Greek flag to be dry-docked at Skaramangas, highlighting the potential of Greek shipyards as a reliable solution for shipowners. The presence of such a significant vessel reinforces the revival of the Greek ship repair and shipbuilding industry, while also sending a clear message of trust in local infrastructure and the specialized Greek workforce.

Panagiotis and George Angelopoulos are among the few Greek shipowners who continue to support the Greek ship registry, proudly flying the Greek flag on their vessels. This is not just a business choice, but a lifelong philosophy they have consistently upheld throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

