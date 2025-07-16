August 2025 Pensions: When will self-employed pensioners receive their payments?

EFKA has announced the payment dates for August 2025 pensions, introducing a permanent new schedule under which main and supplementary pensions are paid on the same day.

According to Law 4611/2019, main pensions for employees continue to be paid on the second-to-last business day of the previous month, while for self-employed individuals (OAEE, OGA, ETAA), payment is made on the fourth-to-last business day.

The key change now definitively in effect is that supplementary pensions are paid on the same day as main pensions, eliminating the need for a second deposit within the month.

Detailed Payment Dates:

Self-employed (OAEE, OGA, ETAA): Monday, July 28

New retirees (retired after 1/1/2017): Monday, July 28

Employees (IKA, Public Sector, NAT, Public Utilities, Banks): Wednesday, July 30

On the same date as employee pensions, the following will also be paid:

Temporary pensions for military personnel, security forces, and firefighters

for military personnel, security forces, and firefighters Pension advance payments

This change significantly benefits millions of pensioners by allowing for better financial planning and reduced inconvenience. At the same time, EFKA gains smoother cash flow management and simplified payment processes.

