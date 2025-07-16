Chevron‘s Vice President of Global Exploration, Liz Schwarze, had a telephone conversation with Stavros Papastavrou, Minister of Environment and Energy, on Tuesday afternoon.

During their discussion, the focus was on the next steps and indicative timelines regarding Chevron’s exploration prospects, in the context of the company’s continued interest in conducting hydrocarbon exploration in Greece.

- Papastavrou – Chevron discussed the next steps and timelines in hydrocarbon exploration appeared first on ProtoThema English.