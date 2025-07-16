Skertsos: Strong economic recovery — But no room for misleading narratives

In a Facebook post, Minister of State Akis Skertsos emphasized that “You can’t call fish meat”, criticizing those who distort the true state of the Greek economy with misleading interpretations and selective analyses.

At the same time, he underlined that “the facts speak for themselves.”

In his post, the Minister wrote:

“No matter how much some try to spin things, you can’t pass fiction off as fact.

The numbers show that progress is real.”

He continued:

Falling unemployment and public debt is progress.

is progress. Rising employment is progress.

is progress. Increases in investment, manufacturing, exports, deposits, wages, and per capita consumption are progress.

are progress. The reduction of poverty is progress.

Skertsos noted that these figures are not up for interpretation — they are official statistics from Eurostat and the Bank of Greece.

“Are we where we want to be? Not yet. But we’re clearly on the right path.”

He acknowledged ongoing challenges like imported inflation and housing costs, noting that many households still face daily pressures. However, he stated that the government is working to support incomes, especially for the most vulnerable, using the dividends of economic growth.

He added:

“Only the actual, verifiable data tell the full story of how far we’ve come since 2019.”

Skertsos highlighted that Greece’s progress in an unpredictable global economy — marked by wars, regional tensions, and political instability — is a shared national achievement. He attributed this success to sound policies and forward-looking ideas implemented over recent years.

Key Economic Indicators (2019 vs 2025)

Metric 2019 2025 % Change GDP €185.2B €237.6B +28.3% Gov’t Debt-to-GDP 183.2% 153.6% -29.6 points Investment €20.3B €36.3B +78.8% Investment-to-GDP 11% 15.3% – Employment 3.96M 4.38M +428,700 jobs Unemployment 17.4% 7.9% -9.5 points Minimum Wage €650 €880 +35.4% Average Earnings €19,609 €22,176 +13.1% Consumption per Capita (EU index) 77% 81% +4 points GDP per Capita (PPS) €20,800 €27,800 +33.7% Household Deposits €110.4B €147B +33.1% Business Deposits €21.4B €44.8B +113.7% Absolute Poverty 15.8% 14% -1.8 points Relative Poverty 29% 26.9% -2.1 points

