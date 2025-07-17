Close Menu
    Antetokounmpo, the Sklavenitis family and Giorgos Daskalakis new shareholders in Premia

    The share capital of Premia Properties S.A. is being strengthened with big names as new shareholders, ahead of a €40 million capital increase next week.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Sklavenitis family, and Giorgos Daskalakis of KAIZEN Gaming join the company’s share capital, with amounts of €3.3 million, €3 million, and €5 million, respectively.

    After the capital increase, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with whom Premia and its main shareholder, Elias Georgiadis, have already cooperated in the past through the Greek NBA star’s 10% stake in Hellenic Wineries and the joint acquisition of Village Park in Renti, will have close to 2%, as will the Sklavenitis family. Giorgos Daskalakis, who recently acquired 12% in Hellenic Wineries, will have 3.5% of the company.

     

    The capital increase will be carried out at a price per share of EUR 1.3. The public offering will take place from 21 to 23 July 2025, with a preferential allocation option for existing shareholders.

     

     

     

     

