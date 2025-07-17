Antetokounmpo, the Sklavenitis family and Giorgos Daskalakis new shareholders in Premia

The share capital of Premia Properties S.A. is being strengthened with big names as new shareholders, ahead of a €40 million capital increase next week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Sklavenitis family, and Giorgos Daskalakis of KAIZEN Gaming join the company’s share capital, with amounts of €3.3 million, €3 million, and €5 million, respectively.

After the capital increase, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with whom Premia and its main shareholder, Elias Georgiadis, have already cooperated in the past through the Greek NBA star’s 10% stake in Hellenic Wineries and the joint acquisition of Village Park in Renti, will have close to 2%, as will the Sklavenitis family. Giorgos Daskalakis, who recently acquired 12% in Hellenic Wineries, will have 3.5% of the company.

The capital increase will be carried out at a price per share of EUR 1.3. The public offering will take place from 21 to 23 July 2025, with a preferential allocation option for existing shareholders.

