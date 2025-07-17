M/MARITIME has confirmed its top position among the world’s prominent ship managers, ranking 2nd overall in the latest ranking of Risk4Sea, an independent platform that evaluates company performance based on Port State Control (PSC) inspections.

The list, compiled using data from major sea markets, covers more than 50 leading shipping companies and highlights those that have achieved high safety and compliance standards, with no ship detentions during inspections over the past three years.

M/MARITIME was awarded:

-2nd in Overall Score

-2nd in the Deficiencies per Inspection category

Notably, according to additional internal data processing, the company ranks 1st among all companies operating in the dry bulk industry in both of the above two key categories.

Dimitris Orfanos, DPA and HSQE Manager of M/MARITIME, commented:

“Our strong performance in PSC inspections, independently assessed by Risk4Sea — particularly in the categories of ‘Deficiencies per Inspection’ and ‘Overall Rating’ — directly reflects the consistently high standards we uphold. This success is a testament to the deep expertise, dedication, and systematic daily work of our crews and office personnel, ensuring our partners not only optimal commercial performance but also the lowest possible regulatory risk.”

The company extended warm congratulations to all the distinguished companies included in the same ranking, highlighting the value of healthy competition and collective effort toward continuous improvement in the maritime sector.

M/MARITIME is a world leader in the cargo ship sector