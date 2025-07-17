The Ministry of National Economy and Finance and the AADE accepted the request made by accountants and tax professionals across the country for an extension of the tax declaration submission deadline.

As per the latest update, the new deadline is set for Monday, July 21, giving taxpayers additional time to complete their filings.

It’s worth noting that, as of today, over 6,413,000 individual tax returns have been submitted, compared to 6,543,853 at the same point last year.

Similarly, more than 313,000 corporate tax returns have already been filed, compared to 338,000 last year. Therefore, based on last year’s numbers, fewer than 25,000 returns remain to be submitted.

Given that the average daily submission rate last week exceeded 10,600 returns for legal entities and 80,000 for individuals, the additional time provided is sufficient to ensure the process is completed smoothly.

- Tax returns: When is the deadline for submission appeared first on ProtoThema English.