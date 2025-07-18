The Summer Sale 2025 is offering deals in stores, with consumers able to shop this Sunday, July 20. With the ally of good weather, consumers are expected to visit stores with products of their choice to see, try and buy.

Under current legislation, shops are open on the first Sunday of the sale, with the suggested opening hours being from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. However, as has been the case in previous discount seasons, there are variations in the closing of businesses, as there are shops, stores and department stores that close at 20:00. Therefore, it is advisable for consumers to make a call to the store they are interested in visiting so they know “when they close.”

On Saturday, July 19, there is no variation in store, shop and department store hours due to the current summer discount season. The 2025 summer sales started on Monday 14 July, with the first data showing increased traffic in only certain items (clothing, footwear).

- Summer Sales 2025: Shops open on Sunday – Read the opening hours appeared first on ProtoThema English.