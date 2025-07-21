Ideas move the world and Ferrari wants something more: to take them off the ground. The Italian company that has identified its name with speed and precision on the Formula 1 circuit is taking a big step beyond the tarmac with its new project, the Hypersail.

A “green” water car

The Hypersail has no engine. It does not burn fuel. It leaves no smoke behind. Instead, all its systems – from navigation to air conditioning – run entirely on renewable energy: sun, wind, and the power of the water itself. It is a 100% energy self-sufficient vessel. Every inch of it is a statement about the future of movement by sea and air.

- Ferrari’s new yacht over the seas appeared first on ProtoThema English.