This year, passenger traffic to the Greek islands is down, with the biggest losses recorded in the top tourist destinations.

Santorini recorded a 20% drop, Mykonos 15% in July, while smaller losses were recorded in Crete, the Dodecanese and the rest of the Cyclades. At the same time, the only “bright” example is the Saronic Gulf, with a 20% increase in passenger traffic. Behind the picture of decline, a network of chronic distortions and structural problems in the Greek coastal shipping industry is revealed, which brings the sector to the limits of viability.

Greece holds the negative lead in Europe with the highest VAT rates on ferry tickets: 13% for passengers and 24% for vehicles.

At the same time, countries with similar island characteristics, such as Italy (5%) or Finland (10%), adopt lower rates. In Denmark and Malta, maritime transport is fully exempt from VAT.

This tax regime leads to price increases and reduces the attractiveness of sea travel, especially for families or tourists with an accompanying vehicle.

- Shipping: Decline in passenger traffic on the Greek islands – 20% decrease for Santorini and 15% for Mykonos appeared first on ProtoThema English.