Marinakis: €1.5 billion fiscal space for TIF relief measures – Support focused on middle class and families

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis spoke of a fiscal margin of 1.5 billion euros, referring to the Prime Minister’s announcements at the TIF.

In fact, he stressed that this margin is the result of specific policies, such as the strengthening of employment, the fight against tax evasion and the positive course of the economy, underlining that “money does not come from money trees.”

At the same time, he stressed that unemployment stands at 7.9 percent, the lowest level in 17 years.

The increased cost of living is recognised as a constant pressure on households, with a particular focus at this time on the issue of housing. “Disposable income needs a boost,” he said, with proposals for targeted tax cuts to be considered by the prime minister and the economic staff.

Particular reference was made to the needs of the middle class, single-parent families and households with two or more children, as, it was pointed out, “the problem has a demographic dimension, in addition to the economic one.”

Referring to the OPEKEPE and speaking to ERT, he pointed out that “Greeks have paid 2.7 billion euros over the last 30 years for sinful subsidies”, while commenting on the return of the subsidy by the Secretary of N.E. PASOK Heraklion Secretary Lambros Antonopoulos, noted that “when you return the money of the subsidy something is wrong”.

Moreover, speaking about the marine parks announced yesterday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he stressed that it is a move of environmental importance and great symbolism.

