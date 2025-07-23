€100 Allowance: Which workers are eligible – New application window now open

Applications for the 100 euro allowance have been completed and now the focus is on the payment, which is expected to be made when the process is completed.

It is noted that those who completed the process received the following message: “You now qualify to receive a grant if you are among the first 80,000 people to complete the training. Note that eligibility is determined on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The €100 training grant is available to private sector workers participating in a new awareness-raising programme to combat discrimination in the workplace. The three-hour distance learning programme is being implemented by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family. It is aimed at up to 80,000 workers, who will receive a certificate and the unencumbered amount of the subsidy.

Open “window” for new applications

Social Cohesion and Family Minister Domna Michailidou has left an open “window” for new applications for the 100 euro allowance for private sector workers. The platform for the 100 euro allowance will remain open until 31 August 2025; however, it is no longer accepting applications temporarily. This is as the number of workers applying has, within five days, exceeded 100,000.

