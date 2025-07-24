could-$163-billion-fomo-accumulation-cause-bitcoin-price’s-recovery?

Bitcoin has experienced significant sideways movement recently, as the crypto king struggles to break through key resistance levels.

Despite this, Bitcoin is being actively traded, with short-term and new buyers flocking to the market. However, this influx of new capital could pose both opportunities and risks.

Bitcoin Investors Have Been Busy

Recent data from the URPD (UTXO Realized Price Distribution) suggests that over 1.38 million BTC, worth more than $163 billion, has been accumulated between the $115,500 and $120,000 range. This accumulation occurred within the last two weeks, a relatively short timeframe, indicating that many of these purchases are from short-term holders or new investors.

These buyers are likely to sell either to secure profits or to avoid losses if the price reverses. This dynamic could create volatile conditions, especially if Bitcoin hits resistance or experiences a downward shift.

Bitcoin URPD. Source: Glassnode

Bitcoin’s macro momentum shows mixed signals, with the Bitcoin Flow Pulse currently declining. Analyst Kyledoops noted that, unlike previous market cycles in 2017 and 2021, where Bitcoin saw a surge in flows before major sell-offs, the Bitcoin Flow Pulse is actually dropping after Bitcoin hit the $120,000 level.

This suggests that big players aren’t transferring their holdings to exchanges, signaling that there may be fewer incentives to sell from long-term holders (or “diamond hands”). As the Bitcoin Flow Pulse continues to decrease, it could suggest that institutional and major investors are adopting a more cautious approach.

Bitcoin Inter-Exchange Flow Pulse. Source: Kyledoops

BTC Price Is Yet To Find Direction

Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating within the range of $117,261 and $120,000. The $120,000 level, in particular, is a crucial psychological barrier. Breaching it could trigger profit-taking from investors who remain skeptical of the current rally.

Given the mixed market sentiment and the influx of short-term holders, Bitcoin is likely to continue its sideways movement. The price may gravitate toward a potential drop below $117,261, but Bitcoin is expected to maintain support above $115,000, providing a cushion against further declines. This consolidation phase could last for several days as the market digests the recent influx of capital.

Bitcoin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, if FOMO-driven buyers remain confident and continue to hold their positions, Bitcoin could push past the $120,000 barrier and eventually target $122,000. If this happens, the current bearish sentiment would be invalidated, and Bitcoin would have the potential to rise further.