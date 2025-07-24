Northern and Eastern European destinations are gaining ground on Airbnb—where does Greece stand in the global market

Significant growth in demand in Northern and Eastern Europe and growth, but at a much more modest rate, in the more traditional tourist areas of Southern Europe, in “champion” Spain, Italy, France and Greece, according to the latest AirDNA study on short-term rentals this summer.

Lesser-known destinations seem to be gaining ground as well as countries in Northern Europe as an alternative for more affordable holidays, with fewer people and less heat than popular Southern European destinations. Thus Kosovo and Moldova, which had bookings for less than 5,000 nights this time last year, are seeing a doubling in demand this year.

Other European markets, including Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia, have seen bookings increase by more than 30% year-on-year. Similarly, Northern Europe is also attracting more visitors: Estonia, Lithuania and Norway have booking growth for August of between 20%-30%. At the opposite end of the spectrum, southern European markets such as Italy and Spain have growth of 10% or even less. Greece is only slightly higher, at plus 12%, for August compared to last year.

