Electric scooters: The €25,000 “beast” with supercar performance has arrived

British company Bo has unveiled The Turbo, the world’s fastest electric scooter, which reaches speeds of 160 km/h, boasting groundbreaking technology and a range of 240 kilometers.

The Turbo: A New Benchmark in Personal Transport

Bo, a UK-based company, introduced what it calls “the beast” of electric scooters, The Turbo, which reached 160 km/h during test drives. By comparison, the legal speed limit for e-scooters in the UK is just 25 km/h.

Bo’s co-founder and CEO, Oscar Morgan, stated:

“As we worked on the Turbo, we realized we weren’t building a simple scooter – we were building a beast. E-scooters have the potential to radically transform urban mobility, but they haven’t yet earned the recognition that cars have. The Turbo is our attempt to elevate e-scooters to the highest level of performance.”

Tech Specs and Range

Bo spent approximately 18 months designing and engineering the Turbo. It features an aerospace-grade aluminum chassis and a dual motor drivetrain delivering a combined 24,000 watts of power.

It also includes a 1,800 Wh battery, which, according to the company, could charge 1,500 iPhones simultaneously – a testament to its technological prowess.

While most e-scooters offer 25 to 65 km of range per charge, the Turbo boasts a maximum range of 240 km, making it a standout in terms of endurance and usability per charge cycle.

Price Tag and Concerns

The Turbo comes with a price tag of €25,000, placing it well out of reach for the average user. Its extreme speed and performance have also raised serious safety and regulatory questions, especially since it far exceeds legal limits in most countries.

Bo acknowledges that launching such a powerful scooter will require changes in regulations and public perception regarding the use of high-performance e-scooters in urban settings. Still, they view The Turbo as a milestone in the evolution of next-generation personal electric mobility.

