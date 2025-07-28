Information on the transfer of personal data by Eurobank

The limited liability company “Bank Eurobank Anonimos Anonimos”, with registered office in Athens (8 Othonos Street, P.C. 10557), under the registration number 154558160000 (hereinafter the Bank), in the context of the securitisation of its receivables from a portfolio of consumer loans and small business loans in accordance with the provisions of Articles 10 and 14 par. 13 of Law No. 3156/2003 (“Bond loans, securitisation of receivables and receivables from real estate and other provisions”), transferred on 23.06.2025 to the special purpose company “ASTARTI DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY”, with its registered office in the Republic of Ireland (George’s Dock, no. 3, 4th floor, IFSC Dublin 1, Ireland) and with the registration number 635417 (hereinafter referred to as the Special Purpose Vehicle Company), its claims under the loan and credit agreements contained in the annex to the act of registration number 14/04.07.2025 of the contract publication form under Article 10(1)(a) of the Act of Registration of Contracts No. 14/04.07.2025. 8 of Law No. 3156/2003, which has been registered in the Electronic Register of Pledges under Law No. 5123/2024 (hereinafter the Requirements). The management of the Receivables has been entrusted by the Special Purpose Vehicle to the Bank (in its capacity as such, hereinafter referred to as the Administrator), in accordance with the applicable legal framework. A summary of the relevant management agreement was registered on 10.12.2018 in the Public Register pursuant to Article 3 of Law No. 2844/2000 of the Athens Pledge Registry with the registration act number 308/10-12-2018 of the form of publication of the business receivables management agreement (article 10 par. 14 and 16 of Law 3156/2003) (in volume 10, no. 4), in conjunction with the registration act number 178/12.05.2020 of the form of publication of the business receivables management agreement (article 10 par. 14 and 16 of Law 3156/2003) (in volume 11, no. 126).

Following the above and in addition to the individual letters sent to borrowers/creditors and guarantors of the Receivables, the Bank, acting and in its capacity as Administrator, and the Special Purpose Vehicle inform the natural persons connected to the Receivables in any capacity (indicatively: Borrowers/creditors, guarantors, third party collateral providers, agents, proxies, family members, attorneys, counterparties, legal representatives, employees/associates, shareholders and beneficial owners of legal persons or entities, etc.) that as a consequence of the above transfer, their data relating to or associated with the Claims (hereinafter the Personal Data) have been transferred by the Bank to the Administrator, on behalf of the Special Purpose Vehicle, to manage the Claims.

About the transfer of Personal Data in the context of the transfer of the Receivables due to securitisation, it is noted that, in addition to the information provided by the Bank through the Personal Data Processing Information Form which is permanently posted on its website (https://www.eurobank.gr/el/gdpr-prosopika-dedomena) that only the necessary Personal Data were transmitted for the transfer and management of the Receivables (indicatively: identification and contact data, data relating to the amount, any collateral, the terms of the credits from which the Receivables arise, etc.). It is clarified that some of the Personal Data have been registered in the public register under Article 3 of Law No. 2844/2000, following the aforementioned act of registration of the transfer contract at the Athens Pledge Registry.

It is expressly clarified that, following the aforementioned transfer of the Claims, the Special Purpose Company and the Administrator are responsible for processing the Personal Data, each acting independently and determining, without consultation with the other, the purposes and means of processing the Personal Data. Detailed information on the processing of Personal Data by the Administrator can be obtained from the Personal Data Processing Information Form, which is permanently posted on the Administrator’s website (https://www.eurobank.gr/el/gdpr-prosopika-dedomena ). In particular, about the categories of recipients, as it follows from the above mentioned Notification Form, the Bank may transfer Personal Data processed by it as a Trustee in the context of securitisation, which includes Personal Data of natural persons linked to the Claims, to the company named “doValue Greece Anonimos Company for Loan and Credit Claims Management” with the distinctive title “doValue Greece” (“doValue Greece”), having its registered office in the Municipality of Moschato – Tavros, 27 Cyprus & Archimedos, 18346 Moschato, and its registered office at 27 Cyprus & Archimedos, 18346 Moschato, and its number C.E.M.I. 121602601000), to which (doValue Greece) the Bank has entrusted the management of claims against debtors with one or more debts that have become overdue or are subject to adjustment.

To the extent and to the extent that the Special Purpose Company processes Personal Data, detailed information on such processing can be obtained from the Special Purpose Company’s “ASTARTI Designated Activity Company – Confidentiality Policy” form, which is available on the Administrator’s website at https://www.eurobank.gr/el/gdpr-enimerosi-foreon-apaitiseon.

After the transfer of the Claims, the subjects of the Personal Data may exercise their rights provided for by Regulation (EU) 2016/679 concerning the above processing of Personal Data by writing to the Specialized Segments & Customer Excellence Retail Banking Division of the Administrator, at 19 Papastratou Street, P.C. 18545 Piraeus, or by - at info@eurobank.gr.

