The digital work card and the reduction of unemployment were among the issues discussed today by Kostas Karagounis, the Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security, Kostas Karagounis, stressing that “the results are truly spectacular.”

“Approximately, in 2024, we have one million declared overtime hours. In the first five months of 2025 we already have more than 2.1 million declared overtime hours.”

“The digital card records actual time worked,” he noted, noting that “more checks will be made in 2025.”

“Dramatic drop in unemployment”

Karagounis went on to describe the reduction in unemployment as “spectacular”, saying that “in May 2025 unemployment was at 7.9%. From July 2019 to May this year, we have achieved the largest reduction in female unemployment by 55.7% through targeted policies, while for the same period we have achieved the largest reduction in youth unemployment (15-24 year olds) by 46.4%.”

He even mentioned that “April 2025 is the most positive April in history with 133,907 new jobs and May with 137,841 new jobs.”

“76.4 percent are full-time jobs,” he clarified.

“The goal in 2027 is for the average full-time wage to be well above 1,500 euros.”

About OPEKEPE: “The proposal for a commission of inquiry is necessary.”

On the OPEKEPE case, he said that “at this stage, a proposal for a commission of inquiry is necessary. It is an issue that has too many aspects. It would be politically foolish not to go for the establishment of a commission of inquiry now. We should also be able to identify the long-standing responsibilities and pathologies. The stolen goods must be returned.”

He then clarified that “there is no question of statute of limitations.”

- Digital work card: “2.1 million declared overtime hours in the first five months of 2025” – What Karagounis also says about reducing unemployment appeared first on ProtoThema English.