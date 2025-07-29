shipping-at-crossroads:-opportunities-and-pitfalls-from-the-us-eu-agreement

If you are a shipowner, you may be relieved. If you’re a shipbroker, you’re probably rubbing your hands. But if you’re looking at the long term, you may need to take a cautious stance. The recent US-EU trade and energy deal is making headlines with promises of golden times in shipping. But like any deal, there are two sides to this one because new dependencies, economic distortions, and a changing global marketplace are on the horizon.

The tariff agreement between the United States and the European Union came to an end after a multi-year period of trade instability and geopolitical tensions. Its most resounding effect on shipping is the EU’s commitment to import $750 billion worth of energy products from the US by 2028, with a focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil.

For LNG carriers and tankers, this means increased demand, longer shipping distances, and, of course, more revenue. Imports from the US are substituting for supplies from Russia or the Middle East, which translates into more tonnage, meaning more revenue per shipment.

