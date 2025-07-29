Takis Theodorikakos met with the President of SEV

Development Minister SEV Spyros Theodoropoulos met with Takis Theodoricakos.

The meeting was held ahead of the meeting of the Governing Council of Economic Policy on Tuesday, August 5, and in the context of the dialogue with institutional partners on the implementation of the productive transformation and the strengthening of the competitiveness of the Greek economy.

The focus was on the promotion of reforms and policies to simplify the business environment. According to the Ministry of Development, emphasis was placed on speeding up licensing procedures to attract and implement even more investments and create new jobs.

Proposals were also discussed to address the high energy costs in industry, in the context of supporting the competitiveness of businesses and production.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of the new Development Law. Already, the first three schemes – with a total budget of €450 million – have been announced, while in the autumn the schemes to support social entrepreneurship, extroversion and new technologies will be activated.

Finally, proposals for the new framework for strategic investments were also discussed, aiming to improve the procedures for supporting investment projects with high added value for the economy.

