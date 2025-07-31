aade:-apartments,-warehouses-and-land-under-the-hammer-from-975-euros

Properties from €975 up to multi-story building complexes valued at millions of euros are being auctioned off by the Tax Authority, launching yesterday a heavy program of forced liquidation of assets. These are properties seized due to unpaid debts and now auctioned through the platform eauction.gr, as their owners failed to settle their debts.

The first lists reveal the extent of the pressure: plots from €13,200, warehouses starting at just €975, apartments with opening bids under €80,000, as well as industrial properties or building plots at bargain prices. AADE’s aim is to force debtors either to settle their debts immediately or see their assets change hands.

The auction program concerns properties seized because their owners did not settle overdue debts. According to the latest data, online auctions have already been scheduled for:

– Apartments in Attica and Thessaloniki with starting prices from €80,000 to €250,000

– Warehouses and auxiliary spaces from €975 to €7,210

– Commercial properties such as shops or industrial spaces from €40,000

– Fully regulated plots up to €3.2 million (with frontage on avenues and development potential)

– Farmland in Trikala, Chania, Thessaloniki, and Boeotia, up to 29 acres in size, priced from €7,100 to €1,488,500

September 24, 2025: First wave in Thessaloniki, Livadeia, and Ilioupoli

The first batch includes small apartments, shops, and warehouses:

In Thessaloniki, in the area of Gallika Parapigmata (Monastiriou Street), apartments of 38–43 sq.m. in a refugee-type block of flats are auctioned with prices from €75,500 to €82,000, as well as a 38.9 sq.m. warehouse for just €11,000.

In Ilioupoli, a 21.2 sq.m. shop is auctioned for €26,000 and a 67.6 sq.m. apartment for €243,000, at the junction of Kassandras & Agrafon Streets.

In Livadeia, a 301 sq.m. plot will be auctioned for €27,000, as well as a half share of a plot in Pyrgetos, Trikala for €9,800.

October 22, 2025: Warehouses, factories, and homes in Piraeus, Chania, Kavala, Trikala

The second wave involves commercial properties and large plots:

In Piraeus (Neo Faliro), AADE is auctioning off storage spaces of 4–7 sq.m. starting at €975. These are auxiliary spaces in a complex on 62 Davaki Pindou Street.

In Chania, a 3,931 sq.m. plot is auctioned for €744,000, while in Galatas, a 50% share of an 876 sq.m. plot is auctioned for €8,500.

In Kavala (Egnatias & Pythagora Streets), two two-story houses with a total area of 225 sq.m. start at €97,210.

In Trikala (Petroto):

– A 10,762 sq.m. agricultural plot for €41,000

– A 23,563 sq.m. agricultural plot with an opening bid of €1,795,000

November 19, 2025: Large complexes and apartments in Nea Ionia and Agia Paraskevi

The heaviest batch includes complexes with parking spaces, apartments, and shops:

In Agia Paraskevi (14 Evangelistrias Street), a housing complex with auxiliary spaces, parking, and warehouses on a 1,059 sq.m. plot will be auctioned for €247,000.

In Nea Ionia (Kymis & Vyzantiou Streets), a 780.89 sq.m. plot with a 641 sq.m. basement, a 542 sq.m. ground floor, and 23 parking spaces will be auctioned for a massive €3,180,000.

At 63 Pergamou Street, a 128.46 sq.m. shop is auctioned for €115,200.

At the junction of Pergamou & Kymis:

– An 87 sq.m. parking space for €33,600

– A 132 sq.m. ground-floor shop with exclusive parking use for €127,200

– A plot with a basement and three floors at 70 Pergamou Street for €456,000

What the law stipulates

According to current legislation, for the collection of overdue debts exceeding €500 that are not part of a settlement, the head of the competent tax office may take forced collection measures such as seizing movable property (either in the debtor’s possession or in the possession of a third party) or seizing real estate.

Before taking forced execution measures, the tax administration must issue and serve an individual notice of payment/delinquency, except in cases of seizure of monetary claims from the taxpayer or third parties.

From the day the debtor is served a copy of the seizure report, they lose the right to freely dispose of the property. If the debts are not settled under a payment plan, a date for the auction must be set no later than five months from the issuance of the auction schedule and no later than four months from the seizure.

Under the current framework, a seizure report does not automatically mean auction; the head of the tax office must issue an auction schedule if the debtor has not included the debts in a settlement program within 40 days.

If the auction is not held on the date set by the schedule, a new schedule must be issued no later than one year from the day the auction did not take place or was suspended, with a new date set accordingly.

However, it is possible to suspend the execution of the auction schedule by including the debtor in a debt settlement program under the applicable legislative provisions or by a court order suspending it.

- AADE: Apartments, warehouses and land under the hammer from 975 euros appeared first on ProtoThema English.