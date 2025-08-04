Bitcoin Price Just Broke Support — But Is This Actually a Buy Opportunity?

Bitcoin Dips Below Support — But the Bigger Trend is Still Bullish
$Bitcoin has pulled back sharply in recent days, dropping from the $118K range to the $113K level, breaking below the key $115K–$116K support zone. But despite the short-term weakness, BTC is still trading well above its 200-day SMA and remains up significantly year-to-date.
Let’s break down what the chart says and why this might be a healthy correction rather than a bearish reversal.
BTC/USD 1-day chart – TradingView
Key Technical Levels and Indicators
- Support Just Broken: $BTC broke below ~$116K (orange line), the previous support turned resistance.
- Current Price: ~$113,932
- 50-day SMA: ~$112,110 (holding as immediate support)
- Next Major Support: ~$111,350 (horizontal structure)
- 200-day SMA: ~$99,280
- RSI (14): Rebounded from 45.12, suggesting neutral territory — not oversold yet.
The move down is notable, but BTC is still well above the 200-day SMA, which keeps the long-term uptrend intact. The RSI is also recovering from local lows, hinting that bears may be losing momentum.
Bitcoin Analysis: Suggested Buy Zones
For those looking to buy the dip or scale in:
$112,000 – $111,000 Zone
This is a key confluence of support: 50-SMA and recent structure. As long as BTC stays above here, it could be a low-risk buy zone.
$100,000 – $99,280 Zone
Strong psychological and structural support, backed by the 200-SMA. If BTC drops this far, expect heavy accumulation.
$75,000 (Extreme Bear Scenario)
This would represent a 35% drawdown from the recent top — ideal for long-term entries if macro turns ugly.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Watch These Zones for Exits or Risk Management
$116,000 – $118,000
Recently lost support. If BTC pushes back into this zone but fails to hold, it could become a bull trap. Be cautious.
Break Below $111,000
If BTC closes below this level with strong volume, expect a drop toward $100K or lower.
Final Thoughts: Will Bitcoin Price Recover?
Bitcoin is in the middle of a healthy correction — and while short-term sentiment has turned cautious, long-term structure is holding. Unless BTC breaks below $100K, this dip could offer one of the last major buy zones before the next leg higher.
Whales, institutions, and long-term holders will likely be watching the $111K and $100K areas closely. And you should too.