    Monday, August 4

    Bitcoin Price Just Broke Support — But Is This Actually a Buy Opportunity?

    CryptoNews
    Bitcoin Dips Below Support — But the Bigger Trend is Still Bullish

    $Bitcoin has pulled back sharply in recent days, dropping from the $118K range to the $113K level, breaking below the key $115K–$116K support zone. But despite the short-term weakness, BTC is still trading well above its 200-day SMA and remains up significantly year-to-date.

    Let’s break down what the chart says and why this might be a healthy correction rather than a bearish reversal.

    BTCUSD_2025-08-03_19-00-22.png

    BTC/USD 1-day chart – TradingView

    Key Technical Levels and Indicators

    • Support Just Broken: $BTC broke below ~$116K (orange line), the previous support turned resistance.
    • Current Price: ~$113,932
    • 50-day SMA: ~$112,110 (holding as immediate support)
    • Next Major Support: ~$111,350 (horizontal structure)
    • 200-day SMA: ~$99,280
    • RSI (14): Rebounded from 45.12, suggesting neutral territory — not oversold yet.

    The move down is notable, but BTC is still well above the 200-day SMA, which keeps the long-term uptrend intact. The RSI is also recovering from local lows, hinting that bears may be losing momentum.

    Bitcoin Analysis: Suggested Buy Zones

    For those looking to buy the dip or scale in:

    $112,000 – $111,000 Zone
    This is a key confluence of support: 50-SMA and recent structure. As long as BTC stays above here, it could be a low-risk buy zone.

    $100,000 – $99,280 Zone
    Strong psychological and structural support, backed by the 200-SMA. If BTC drops this far, expect heavy accumulation.

    $75,000 (Extreme Bear Scenario)
    This would represent a 35% drawdown from the recent top — ideal for long-term entries if macro turns ugly.

    Bitcoin Price Prediction: Watch These Zones for Exits or Risk Management

    $116,000 – $118,000
    Recently lost support. If BTC pushes back into this zone but fails to hold, it could become a bull trap. Be cautious.

    Break Below $111,000
    If BTC closes below this level with strong volume, expect a drop toward $100K or lower.

    Final Thoughts: Will Bitcoin Price Recover?

    Bitcoin is in the middle of a healthy correction — and while short-term sentiment has turned cautious, long-term structure is holding. Unless BTC breaks below $100K, this dip could offer one of the last major buy zones before the next leg higher.

    Whales, institutions, and long-term holders will likely be watching the $111K and $100K areas closely. And you should too.

