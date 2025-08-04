Bitcoin Price Just Broke Support — But Is This Actually a Buy Opportunity?

Bitcoin Dips Below Support — But the Bigger Trend is Still Bullish

$Bitcoin has pulled back sharply in recent days, dropping from the $118K range to the $113K level, breaking below the key $115K–$116K support zone. But despite the short-term weakness, BTC is still trading well above its 200-day SMA and remains up significantly year-to-date.

Let’s break down what the chart says and why this might be a healthy correction rather than a bearish reversal.

BTC/USD 1-day chart – TradingView

Key Technical Levels and Indicators

Support Just Broken: $BTC broke below ~$116K (orange line), the previous support turned resistance.

$BTC broke below ~$116K (orange line), the previous support turned resistance. Current Price: ~$113,932

~$113,932 50-day SMA: ~$112,110 (holding as immediate support)

~$112,110 (holding as immediate support) Next Major Support: ~$111,350 (horizontal structure)

~$111,350 (horizontal structure) 200-day SMA: ~$99,280

~$99,280 RSI (14): Rebounded from 45.12, suggesting neutral territory — not oversold yet.

The move down is notable, but BTC is still well above the 200-day SMA, which keeps the long-term uptrend intact. The RSI is also recovering from local lows, hinting that bears may be losing momentum.

Bitcoin Analysis: Suggested Buy Zones

For those looking to buy the dip or scale in:

$112,000 – $111,000 Zone

This is a key confluence of support: 50-SMA and recent structure. As long as BTC stays above here, it could be a low-risk buy zone.

$100,000 – $99,280 Zone

Strong psychological and structural support, backed by the 200-SMA. If BTC drops this far, expect heavy accumulation.

$75,000 (Extreme Bear Scenario)

This would represent a 35% drawdown from the recent top — ideal for long-term entries if macro turns ugly.