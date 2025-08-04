The London Stock Exchange welcomes METLEN – Mytilineos: This move is the beginning of a new era

METLEN’s international leap forward with its admission to LSE becomes a reality. The event for the Greek group’s first day on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) is currently taking place, launching a new chapter in its international journey.

Watch the speeches of Julia Hogget, CEO, London Stock Exchange and Evangelos Mytilineos, President and CEO of METLEN.

CEO is pleased to welcome METLEN and Evangelos Mytilineos. “Today we celebrate a great company from Greece. We are delighted to welcome a leading company to the London Stock Exchange.”

For his part, METLEN CEO Evangelos Mytilineos said, among other things:

“Thank you all for the warm welcome. Good morning to everyone and thank you. METLEN has transformed and evolved over the years and has become a strong player in five continents with over 9000 employees. Today’s introduction reflects the maturity and evolution of the company. The move is not symbolic but strategic. It is the beginning of a new era.”

