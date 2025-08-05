athens-stock-exchange:-second-day-of-strong-rise,-bank-of-cyprus-shone

The market’s explosive rise continued to new highs, and with the help of – who else – bank stocks but also GEK Terna, PPC, OTE, MOI, it went two for two and closed at 2,034.65 points, up 1.43%.

Bank of Cyprus shares shone in today’s session as it announced strong second-quarter results and also raised the bar on its dividend policy, as it announced an interim dividend of €87 million or €0.20 per share with a cut-off date of September 20. The shares closed at €7.18, up 6.53%, helped by a highly favourable report from Euroxx.

The high of the day on the General Index reached 2,034.67 points and the low was 2,005.96 points. Turnover reached 258.1 million euros.

The high-cap index rose 1.45% to 5,121.6 points, and the mid-cap index recorded a gain of 0.93% to 2,905.67 points.

The banking index gained 1.56% to 2,246.78 points

89 stocks were up, 26 stocks were down and 11 stocks were unchanged.

GEK Terna rose +2.04% to EUR 21.98 , PPC +1.7% to EUR 14.33 and TITAN +1.38% to EUR 36.8.

Prodea -1.68% at EUR 5.85 and Cenergy Holdings -1.33% at EUR 10.36 were down.

Regarding the systemic banks, Tr. Piraeus gained +1.43% to 6.93 euros, Eurobank +1.65% to 3.32 euros and ETE +1.99% to 12.8 euros, while Alpha Bank lost 0.20% to 3.50 euros.

Tomorrow, the results of Coca Cola and OTE are expected before the start of the HA session.

In international markets, European indices are moving up, while US indices are in the red.

