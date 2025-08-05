As thousands of families leave their homes for summer getaways, the focus usually turns to safety and electricity consumption: we turn off the lights, unplug electrical devices, and flip the main circuit breaker. However, there is one device that, although we think is “off,” continues to consume power – and it’s not the fridge or the air conditioner, but the television.

Power Consumption of a Smart TV

While the refrigerator is the main electricity “consumer” in a household (up to 31% of annual consumption), modern TVs – especially smart TVs – can also be quite energy-hungry. The issue doesn’t arise so much while they’re on, but rather when they’re in standby mode.

Due to internet connectivity features and ongoing software updates, a smart TV is never completely turned off. Even when it appears to be off, it remains connected to servers, receives data, and listens for commands via voice or motion detection. This “standby” mode can account for up to 11% of a home’s annual electricity use.

Other Devices with Hidden Power Consumption

The TV isn’t the only “invisible” source of energy drain. Also on the list are desktop and laptop computers that remain plugged in while in sleep mode. The same goes for phone, tablet, or laptop chargers, which draw power even when not in use. Additionally, smart speakers and digital assistants stay continuously active to “listen” for commands.

That’s why it’s important to fully unplug these devices before leaving. Alternatively, use power strips with switches or smart plugs you can control remotely. A simple tap is enough to completely stop unnecessary electricity consumption from your devices.

- Electricity consumption in standby mode: Which device costs you without you knowing it appeared first on ProtoThema English.