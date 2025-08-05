Raid by the anti-money laundering authority at OPEKEPE offices – Investigations targeting ten individuals

A team from the Anti-Money Laundering Authority carried out a raid this morning at the offices of OPEKEPE, searching through files, documents, and other data related to approximately ten specific individuals under investigation as part of a multi-layered probe into illegal EU subsidies currently being conducted by the Authority.

The head of the Authority, former Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Charalambos Vourliotis, issued clear instructions to the team: “You will not leave OPEKEPE without retrieving all the information related to the individuals under scrutiny.”

This is the second phase of targeted audits being carried out under Vourliotis’ direction, focusing on individuals active in the Thessaly region. In recent days, some of their names have drawn public attention, with one of them having previously run as a candidate for New Democracy.

Following written orders from Vourliotis, the Authority’s team is currently gathering all relevant information from OPEKEPE—both digital and physical—in order to carry out an independent audit to determine whether the subsidies received by the individuals were lawful or whether other criminal offenses, such as money laundering, may be involved.

If evidence of money laundering emerges—such as through financial institutions, luxury car purchases, or a lifestyle inconsistent with declared income—the Authority is expected to take swift action, including freezing all assets (bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, real estate, etc.) of the suspects. Any findings will also be forwarded to European prosecutors for further criminal assessment.

