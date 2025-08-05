Trump issued instructions for the implementation of the new tariffs – Exemptions, deadlines and the risk of cost increases

United States President Donald Trump‘s expanded retaliatory tariff mechanism will not apply to goods loaded on a ship bound for the US before 12:01 a.m. Thursday (New York time), according to guidance issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The notice, posted by the federal government on Monday, outlines the implementation of tariffs announced by Trump last week that are expected to significantly increase burdens on dozens of trading partners.

As expected, the document includes exemptions for products covered by the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, which Trump negotiated during his first term, as well as exemptions for relief items such as food, clothing and medicine intended for humanitarian distribution. Also included is the president’s threat to impose a 40% tariff on products the federal government deems to have been reshipped (transshipped) in order to avoid country-specific tariffs.

Overall, the average U.S. tariff would rise to 15.2% if the new rates are implemented as announced, according to estimates from - Economics. That rate was 13.3% earlier this year and just 2.3% in 2024, before Trump took office.

Country-by-country tariffs are at the core of Trump’s plan to reduce trade deficits and put pressure on companies to move jobs and manufacturing investment to the U.S. Trump had previously delayed implementation of the so-called retaliatory tariffs, announced in April, to allow time for negotiations as countries sought better trade terms.

