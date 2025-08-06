The Ministry of Rural Development and Food’s Appeals Review Committee has imposed fines exceeding €56,000 on Control and Certification Bodies (CCBs) for organic products, due to serious omissions and non-compliance identified by ELGO-DIMITRA during recent routine and emergency inspections.

The inspections were carried out following the order of Minister Kostas Tsiaras, after a meeting with Deputy Minister Giannis Andrianos and General Secretary Spyros Protopsaltis. They are continuing in full and are being intensified under ELGO-DIMITRA’s jurisdiction, with further penalties expected for violations, aiming to protect consumers and support compliant producers.

Specifically:

A certification company was fined a total of €37,692.30 for: Insufficient investigation of detections of unauthorized substances, Inadequate evaluation of information in the EU OFIS system , Deficiencies in mass balance and traceability procedures.

was fined a total of for: Another certification company received a fine of €18,922.85 for: Issuing certificates without performing the mandatory annual physical inspection , Inadequate management of non-compliant products .

received a fine of for:

The total amount of fines imposed is €56,615.15.

- Ministry of Rural Development: Fines over €56,000 imposed on organic product certification bodies appeared first on ProtoThema English.