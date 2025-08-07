PPC: Renewable sources at 50% of production potential – New share buyback programme

The milestone of 50% renewable energy sources in total power generation capacity was achieved by PPC in the first half of the year, the company’s president and CEO, Georgios Stassis, said while briefing analysts on the results for the period. As part of the briefing, he announced the launch of a new share buyback program in the fall.

Specifically, PPC’s installed RES capacity reached 6.3 gigawatts at the end of the first half of the year (+1.6 gigawatts year-on-year), while another 3.7 gigawatts is under construction or in the tender process.

The target for 2027 is for the group’s RES to reach 11.8 gigawatts, and 85% of this target has already been secured. Earlier, at the end of 2026, full delignification will be achieved, which will further strengthen the participation of renewables in the total generation potential. The PPC head reiterated, however, that in the context of enhancing flexibility in generation, which includes the 98 megawatt batteries that have already started to be built in Ptolemaida and Meliti, the addition of small gas plants is also being considered.

Regarding the share buyback, Stassis said that the current program is scheduled to be completed in September or October and the new one (according to the recent decision of the shareholders’ general meeting) will start immediately afterwards with the same terms (target up to 10% of the company’s shares)

Finally, for telecommunications, a sector in which PPC has been active since June and at the retail level, it was highlighted that PPC’s Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network in Greece has reached around 1.3 million households/businesses by the end of June 2025, an increase of 235% compared to June 2024 and 94% compared to the end of 2024. The goal is to reach 1.5 million households and businesses by the end of 2025. The retail product is currently available to 600,000 households and businesses and is being rolled out to new areas of the country.

