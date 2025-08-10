All the reductions in bank fees – What changes in ATM transactions from Monday 11/08

The Ministry of Finance is moving ahead with the complete abolition of charges for cash withdrawals from banks‘ ATMs, while a national cap (ceiling) of 1.50 euros for withdrawals made from third-party ATMs is established.

In particular, it is recalled that from next Monday 11/08/2025, citizens will be able to make withdrawals without any commission from the network of banks.

Based on the new regulation of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the charges for cash withdrawals from the ATMs of Greek banks will be completely abolished, while a national maximum charge (cap) of 1.50 euros for withdrawals made from ATMs of third-party providers will be established.

The regulation, which was passed on 25 July 2025, was accompanied by the minimum possible adjustment period, so that it can be implemented as soon as possible and bring immediate benefits to citizens. From tomorrow Monday, all Greek citizens will be able to make withdrawals without any commission from the bank network.

The Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis has said:

“This is an intervention with a social dimension, which proves that the state responds directly to the needs of citizens. We are eliminating unfair and excessive charges, ensuring that every citizen, wherever they live, will have free access to their money.”

The regulation provides:

– Zero fees for cash withdrawals between all banks participating in the Interbank System for Interbank Cash Withdrawals

– Elimination of charges from third-party providers when there is a direct or indirect shareholding link with the customer’s bank

– Zero charges also from third-party providers in municipalities where only one ATM operates

– A 1.50 euro fee for withdrawals from ATMs of third-party payment service providers throughout the country

– Free balance enquiry for all cardholders, regardless of bank or ATM provider

– A single charge of EUR 0.50 for sending remittances via digital channels (web, mobile, internet banking) from third-party providers, at parity with bank charges

– Legislation that no bank can charge its customers for cash withdrawals

The new policy comes in response to a long-standing public demand for fair and transparent charges for banking services.

The new policy comes in response to a long-standing public demand for fair and transparent charges for banking services.