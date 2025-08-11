ATM withdrawal fees abolished for Greek bank customers — New national cap for third-party ATMs

Starting today, cash withdrawals from ATMs operated by Greek banks will be completely free of charge for customers. At the same time, a new regulation from the Ministry of National Economy and Finance sets a nationwide maximum fee of €1.50 for withdrawals from ATMs run by third-party providers.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the new rules for ATM charges are as follows:

1. Cash Withdrawals

By law, Greek banks can no longer charge their customers for withdrawals.

Interbank commissions within the DIAS payment system are set to zero. This means customers will not be charged extra when using another Greek bank’s ATM.

If the ATM belongs to a non-bank company (a “third-party payment service provider”), the maximum fee for withdrawals is capped at €1.50 nationwide.

Withdrawals will also be free from certain third-party ATMs if there is a direct or indirect shareholding link between the ATM operator and the customer’s bank.

In areas where only one ATM is available — regardless of whether it is bank-owned or operated by a third-party provider — withdrawals will always be free of charge.

2. Balance Inquiries

Checking your account balance will be free for all cardholders, regardless of bank or ATM provider.

3. Money Transfers via Digital Channels

Transfers made via third-party providers using web, mobile, or internet banking will carry a flat fee of €0.50, the same as banks charge.

Implementation

The regulation, passed on July 25, 2025, takes effect immediately. ATM operators have a short adjustment period to update their systems so citizens can benefit as soon as possible — especially during the busy summer travel season.

The changes were prompted by widespread public complaints over surprise ATM charges introduced last month.

Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis described the reform as “an intervention with a strong social dimension,” adding:

“We are eliminating unfair and excessive charges, ensuring that every citizen, wherever they live, will have free access to their money.”

