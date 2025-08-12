European stock markets are strengthening in Tuesday’s session, thanks to an extension of a trade truce between US and China, while investors now turn their attention to the crucial US inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is up 0.34% to trade at 548.60 points. Germany’s DAX is up 0.06% at 24,086.17 points, Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.26% at 9,153.85 points and France’s CAC 40 is higher by 0.54% at 7,740.39 points. In the periphery, Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.61% at 14,935.56 points and Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.48% at 41,784 points.

The international investment community was closely watching the Donald Trump tariffs issue, with a last-minute cold snap avoided as the US and China agreed to extend the suspension of new tariffs for another 90 days. The move ensures that relatively low tariffs are maintained until November 10, while also preserving the recent lifting of restrictions on the export of microchips from the US and rare earths from China.

- Euro markets rise after the extension of the US-China trade truce appeared first on ProtoThema English.