bitwise-cio-matt-hougan-highlights-four-key-developments-in-the-cryptocurrency-market-that-haven’t-been-priced-yet!-here-are-the-details

The crypto market is bullish, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) breaking new all-time highs. However, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan pointed out four key developments that haven’t yet been priced into the market.

Bitwise CIO: 4 Major Catalysts the Crypto Market Hasn’t Priced In Yet

The first catalyst, according to Hougan, is the potential for increased government purchases of Bitcoin. At the beginning of 2025, the three main sources of Bitcoin demand were projected to be ETFs, corporations, and governments.

ETFs have purchased 183,126 BTC ($22 billion) so far, while 354,744 BTC ($43 billion) have been added to corporate balance sheets. Meanwhile, government purchases have been slow. However, there’s talk of central banks like the Czech Republic taking action.

Secondly, Hougan finds it unusual that BTC is trading near its peak despite high interest rates. He notes that the Trump administration has made appointments that suggest it plans a weaker dollar, a dovish Fed target, and even more aggressive rate cuts.

The third factor is the sharp decline in BTC volatility. With the launch of spot ETFs in January 2024, BTC has fallen to the level of highly volatile tech stocks. This paves the way for institutional investors to allocate 5% or more of their portfolios.

Finally, Hougan suggests that the era of “ICO 2.0” may be upon us. The SEC’s new initiative envisions clear regulations for ICOs, airdrops, and network rewards.

According to Hougan, “Markets rise not just on good news, but on good news that hasn’t been priced in.”

*This is not investment advice.