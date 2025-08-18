handelsblatt:-germany-can-learn-pragmatism-from-greece

“Ten years ago, over-indebted Greece was threatened with national bankruptcy. Exit from the euro, austerity measures, mass protests and billion-euro aid packages dominated the headlines. Along with the pressing question of whether the Greeks would plunge all of Europe into crisis (…) The country is now running budget surpluses, the high debt ratio is falling and the economy is growing twice as fast as the European average. There are, of course, many unemployed and few skilled workers, incomes are low and investment is sluggish. But the Greek government is making a lot of progress.”

The financial daily Handelsblatt devotes its main article to the Greek recovery and the steps the country has taken since the financial crisis to date. Special mention is even made of Niki Kerameos‘s bill “that would allow more flexible working hours and more or less work in certain weeks, depending on the needs. Four-day working is also in the plans, different of course from Germany. The Greek model also allows the planned 40 hours of work per week to be divided into four days of ten hours each. Kerameos speaks of a law that comes out of practice,” the Handelsblatt article says.

As the report notes, the Greek proposed model “does not only serve sectors like tourism, but also working parents who, for the same salary, want a day for the family.”

Young, educated Greeks are returning

The article continues: “A week ago, dear HB readers, we asked: What would you change if after the holidays you returned to the chancellorship instead of Merz?”. 75% of the answers have to do with “reform proposals on education, bureaucracy, energy, energy, health, the budget, climate, pensions, taxes, transport, housing, immigration.”

The readers’ appeals are not just to politicians but to every citizen, to each individual’s personal responsibility. “They want more personal and business freedom and less state government. They need pragmatism and courage to make decisions, even if they are wrong.” As the publication says, citing a reader’s comment regarding what today’s Germany needs, “cowardice is the last thing we need.”

Returning to the Greek example, the article recalls that “hundreds of thousands of Greeks, mostly young and educated, did not see a future for the country and themselves during the crisis. They emigrated. Most went to Great Britain and Germany. Greece continues to suffer the consequences of flight. That is why the government is trying to mobilise the return of those who left with tax incentives and wage advantages. Indeed more and more are returning, although the money is less. Homesickness plays an important role. They also care strongly about their country.”

