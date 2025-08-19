BoE: Cash primary surplus of €7.2 billion in 7 months to 2025

The central government cash primary surplus was 7.218 billion euros in the first seven months of 2025, compared with a surplus of 5.531 billion euros in the same period of 2024.

According to the Bank of Greece, in January-July 2025, the cash balance of the central administration showed a surplus of EUR 1.859 billion, compared to a surplus of EUR 338 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

During this period, regular budget revenues amounted to €40.827 billion, up from €37.523 billion last year.

As for the expenditure of the regular budget, it amounted to EUR 36.645 billion, up from EUR 34.256 billion in the period January-July 2024.

Meanwhile, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced today data on the evolution of the turnover of businesses across all sectors of the economy, incorporating the latest data on turnover from administrative sources, June and Q2 2025.

For all enterprises and activities of the economy, turnover in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to 123,779,905 thousand euros, an increase of 1.3% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which had amounted to 122,214,629 thousand euros.

According to ELSTAT, the largest increase in turnover in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was recorded by enterprises in the Mining and Quarries sector, up 15.0%, while enterprises in the Manufacturing sector decreased by 0.9%.

For all enterprises in the economy with the obligation to keep double-entry books, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2025 amounted to 36,517,115 thousand euros, an increase of 6.3% compared to June 2024, which amounted to 34,346,414 thousand euros.

The largest increase in turnover in June 2025 compared to June 2024 was recorded by enterprises in the Construction sector, by 23.6%, while the smallest increase was recorded by enterprises in the sector Activities Related to Human Health and Social Work, by 0.1%.

- BoE: Cash primary surplus of €7.2 billion in 7 months to 2025 appeared first on ProtoThema English.