the-first-“notices”-with-hefty-fines-are-coming-for-350,000-drivers-with-uninsured-cars,-no-roadworthiness-test-(kteo),-and-unpaid-road-taxes

With the return from summer holidays, thousands of drivers will find the first electronic “notices” in their digital mailboxes. The Ministry of National Economy and Finance, in cooperation with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and other relevant ministries, is preparing to send fines to more than 350,000 vehicle owners who were identified during the first electronic cross-check in June as driving illegally.

The violations are serious and multiple. Out of the 350,000 drivers, 150,000 had no valid KTEO inspection, while 90,000 had not paid their road taxes. In most cases, double or even triple violations were found: uninsured vehicles, no KTEO, and unpaid taxes. The paradox, according to officials, is that many vehicles found uninsured had their road taxes paid—evidence that they are being driven regularly. At the same time, there are cases where owners did not pay taxes but ensured the car was insured, creating a contradictory situation that makes it necessary to finally clean up the vehicle registry.

The cross-checks are carried out by combining data from the available car registries. The first fine notifications are expected to be sent between late August and early September, while inspections will be carried out every six months.

The fines are steep! According to the new legislation:

– €250 to €1,000 for uninsured vehicles

– €400 for lack of valid KTEO

– Double the amount for unpaid road taxes

– Up to €10,000 if a vehicle declared as immobilized is found on the road

Car owners have the right to appeal within 5 working days, while if they comply within 10 days (insurance, KTEO, road taxes), the fines are canceled. Otherwise, the fines remain in place, and in case of re-inspection within 3 to 12 months, license plates and registration are removed.

At the end of September, motorway cameras will also be activated, detecting, among others, vehicles declared as immobilized but found driving. In such cases, fines can reach €10,000. Cameras already installed at key road points will also play a key role, identifying vehicles without insurance, without KTEO, or illegally circulating despite being declared immobilized. Out of a total of 1,388 cameras, 1,000 will be able to record even the drivers’ faces. The data will be automatically cross-checked with the central databases of the Ministries of Infrastructure & Transport and AADE, with fines issued immediately and sent electronically.

Additionally, starting in the fall, the vehicle registry cleanup will begin. Any vehicles without insurance, KTEO, or road taxes for more than 7 years will be deactivated and deleted. To bring such a vehicle back into circulation, the owner will have to pay a €150 fee.

