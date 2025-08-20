The Eurostat flash estimate of July inflation was confirmed today.

Annual inflation in Greece stood at 3.7% in July. In June it was 3.6%, while a year earlier (July 2024) it was hovering at 3%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell by 0.3%.

According to Eurostat’s final data, annual percentage price growth in the euro area was maintained at 2% in July 2025, unchanged from June. Last year, the corresponding rate was 2.6%.

At the EU level, inflation rose slightly to 2.4% from 2.3% in the previous month, compared with 2.8% in July 2024.

The lowest annual rates were recorded in Cyprus (0.1%), France (0.9%) and Ireland (1.6%), and the highest in Romania (6.6%), Estonia (5.6%) and Slovakia (4.6%). Compared with June, inflation fell in 8 Member States, remained stable in 6 and rose in 13.

Regarding the contribution of individual categories to price increases in the euro area, services led the way with +1.46 percentage points, followed by “food, alcohol & tobacco” (+0.63 p.p.), non-energy manufactured goods (+0.18 p.p.) and energy (-0.23 p.p.).

- Eurostat: Ιnflation confirmed at 3.7% in Greece in July – 2% in the Eurozone appeared first on ProtoThema English.